98 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Ninety eight more people Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally to 27,961 in Balochistan.

Provincial Media Coordinator on Health Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig informed that at least 893,142 people had screened and 26,769 affected people had recovered while 317 deaths had recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan so far.