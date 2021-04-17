UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

98 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:50 AM

98 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :About 98 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 20760 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 695837 people were screened for the virus till April 16 out of which 98 more were reported positive.

As many as 19610 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 223 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan April Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President of International Federation of Asian and ..

12 minutes ago

Emirates Gold Bullion Committee reviews fresh step ..

27 minutes ago

British actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

37 minutes ago

Russia to expel five Polish diplomats: ministry

37 minutes ago

Djokovic gets second Belgrade event in Roland Garr ..

37 minutes ago

Rome red tape causes bodies to pile up

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.