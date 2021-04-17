98 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :About 98 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 20760 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 695837 people were screened for the virus till April 16 out of which 98 more were reported positive.

As many as 19610 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 223 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.