98 New Cases Of Dengue Reported In KP

Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:11 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The total of new dengue cases reported from various areas of the province were 98 while the number of recoveries in a single day was 220.

According to updates shared by Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System here Thursday, no mortality had been reported due to dengue in last 12 hours.

The tally of total dengue cases till date was 9811 and the number of recoveries in the same period was 9533.

