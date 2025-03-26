98 officials rewarded Rs 1.96 million, certificates of appreciation

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that the encouragement for the fearless and brave officers and personnel safeguarding the country’s internal borders will continue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that the encouragement for the fearless and brave officers and personnel safeguarding the country’s internal borders will continue.

In line with this, cash rewards of 19 lakh 60 thousand rupees and certificates of appreciation had been approved for 98 officers and personnel who bravely and courageously confronted khawarji terrorists.

These officers and personnel not only protected their check posts but also prevented potential harm to public lives and properties.

He mentioned that the Punjab government had provided state-of-the-art weapons to the inter-provincial border posts.

He added that Punjab Police had previously thwarted several attacks by khawarji terrorists.

Punjab Police spokesperson shared that the officers and personnel successfully thwarted three consecutive attacks by foreign terrorists.

These khawarji terrorists launched attacks on the Likhani and Jhangi checkpoints on March 3, 7, and 8. The spokesperson further provided details that DSP Tunsa, Shahzad Faiz, has been awarded a letter of appreciation, while officers and personnel have been given a cash reward of 20,000 rupees each along with certificates of appreciation.

The recipients of these rewards include 57 officers and personnel from Dera Ghazi Khan, 11 from Multan, 11 from Khanewal, and 5 from Gujarat. Additionally, 4 from Faisalabad, 2 from Muzaffargarh and Elite Police, and 1 from Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Lodhran, Gujranwala, and Vehari are also included.