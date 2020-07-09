98 pc and 92 pc work of Package I&II of New Airport Metro Bus project accomplished

UrduPoint.com
Thu 09th July 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Peshawar More- New Islamabad Airport Metro Bus infrastructure construction project assigned to National Highway Authority is nearing completion as about 98 per cent and 92 per cent work of Package-I and Package-II has been accomplished respectively.

An NHA official of NHA told APP that so far 25.6 kilometres road track for the project has been completed, while the electrical part of the project was underway and final touch was being given to bus stations.

The 25.6 kilometre-long extension to the Islamabad Metro Bus project included the construction of a dedicated, two-lane, signal-free corridor on the ground and in trenches and the bus stations.

Moreover, a three-lane carriageway with shoulders on either side of the metro corridor from the Golra Mor Interchange to the Grand Trunk (GT) Road Interchange were also its part to ensure the free flow of traffic and turnings along with the construction of flyovers and underpasses on existing roads and allied works.

He said that during previous fiscal PSDP for construction of infrastructure and allied works for Metro Bus Services Peshawar Morr - New International Airport Rs 3533.661 million were allocated which had already been issued. He said that estimated cost of the project was Rs 16,427.9 million and expenditure occurred till June 30,2019,was Rs 8,959.6 million , throw forward amount was Rs 7,468.3 million .He said Rs 1500 million have been allocated for the project in the PSDP 2020-2021 and the expenditure occurred till June 2020, was Rs 11679.

605 million, with a throw forward amount of Rs 4748.275 million.

He said the projects could not be completed in stipulated time due to many reasons beyond control of the authority. He said that the impediments included relocation of utility lines, land acquisition from some departments, issuance of No Objection Certificate for construction activities from certain departments including Civil Aviation Authority, funds constraints, huge traffic flow and inclement weather.

He said that the Communications Ministry highlighted the issue of funds constraints at various levels which was one of the main reasons for delay, the official said. He said that NHA had been entrusted by the then government to execute civil work of the project which falls in the jurisdiction of the Capital Development Authority.

The work on the 25.6 kilometre extension of the metro bus to New Airport had started in January 2017 and the then government wanted its completion the same year to coincide with the inauguration date for the new airport.

The project had been divided into four packages including package-I, starts from near Peshawar Morr to Golra More whereas, package-II starts from Golra More and ends at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road.

Package-III starts from GT road to the Motorway interchange, whereas the Package Four starts from Motorway Interchange and finishes at Airport.

