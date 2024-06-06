98 percent coverage achieved in ongoing polio vaccination campaign in KP

Around 98 percent coverage has been achieved in the ongoing polio vaccination campaign launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for administration of drops to approximately 3.28 million children in nine districts including Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Swat, Swabi, Dir Lower, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and D. I khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Around 98 percent coverage has been achieved in the ongoing polio vaccination campaign launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for administration of drops to approximately 3.28 million children in nine districts including Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Swat, Swabi, Dir Lower, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and D. I khan.

Apart of targeted figure, over 272,730 children have to be vaccinated with polio drops in specific union councils and Afghan Refugee Camps situated in District Bajaur, Buner, Charsadda, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper, Dir Upper, Hangu, Haripur, Kurram, Malakand, Mansehra, Mardan, Mohmand and Nowshera.

According to details shared by Emergency Operation Center (EOC), almost 100 percent coverage was achieved on first day of vaccination by administering polio drops to 885371 children against the target of 885682.

On second day coverage was 96 percent as 853626 number of children were covered against the target of 885682.

The cumulative figures for two days of vaccination is 1738997 number of children were vaccinated against the target of 1771365, showing 98 percent coverage.

Minimum coverage is reported in Bannu and Nowshera districts around 81 percent followed by Lakki Marwat of around 85 percent.

A total of 18,319 teams of trained polio workers including 11,229 mobile teams, 5,361 observers, 865 fixed teams, 864 transit teams and 84 roaming teams administered polio drops to the children.

About 3,675 area in-charges were also been appointed for the vigilant supervision of these teams to make sure that all children in the target areas are administered with polio vaccines.