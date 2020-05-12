98 percent decisions against COVID-19 with national consensus: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs, Ali Nwaz Awan on Monday said that 98 percent decisions regarding preventive measures against COVID-19 pandemic were made with national consensus of all stakeholders.

During a talk show programme of a private news channel, he said that today's National Assembly session was also part of the efforts to have open debate on the global issue of COVID-19 pandemic and evolve a joint national strategy against it. Today's session was attended by NCOC, NCC and other stakeholders as well, he said.

To another question, he said that it was believed in Europe and across the world that the re-emergence and spread of coronavirus after easing lockdown was severe.

About the opposition's criticism on easing the lockdown, he said that the government was demonstrating maturity while easing lockdown by giving equal importance to protect lives from both the threats of hunger and coronvirus. He expressed dismay over double standard of the opposition parties in this regard.