98 Percent Of Cases Decided In Favour Of Complainants: Federal Ombudsman

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2023 | 09:19 PM

The Federal Ombudsman Dr Syed Rizwan Ahmed has said 18 regional offices of the Federal Ombudsman Pakistan are providing justice to the citizens affected by the black sheep working in the government departments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Dr Syed Rizwan Ahmed has said 18 regional offices of the Federal Ombudsman Pakistan are providing justice to the citizens affected by the black sheep working in the government departments.

Addressing the business community at Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) here on Tuesday, the former ambassador Ahmed claimed that 98 percent of the decisions made by them come out to be in favour of the complainants.

He apprised that the people could submit their complaints online or by jotting them down on a piece of paper which should be couriered to his office."The Federal Ombudsman's office wanted to ensure that the services meant for the people reach them," he observed.

He suggested the business community to create awareness among the traders and industrialists about the functioning of the ombudsman's office.He added that the community should put up banners in the markets and in the industries to acquaint people.The Ombudsman asked the people to desist from stealing electricity."The power distribution companies can't serve detection bills without establishing theft," he underlined.

The HCCI's President Adeel Siddiqui said the ombudsman was well aware with the problems and sufferings caused by the power distribution companies to the people.

Not only power outages were hurting the trade and industry as well as the domestic consumers, exorbitant bills and taxes were eating away their hard earned incomes, he added.

He pointed out that the consumers were paying 13 different taxes in the electricity bills.Siddiqui said the passengers at the railway stations confronted the problems like obtaining tickets, delayed trains and a lack of cleanliness.He contended that the retired workers did not receive payment of pensions on time by the Employees Old Age Benefit Institution (EOBI)."However, it has been a source of relief for the people that the Federal Ombudsman is working to provide justice to such affected people," he appreciated.

The HCCI's President complained that despite clear instructions of the federal government and the ombudsman the officers and staff of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) did not respond properly to the public's complaints."The meter readers take readings with delay and which adds to the already soaring electricity bills," he maintained.The HCCI's office bearers and members including Iqbal Hussain Baig, Muhammad Saleem Khan, Ahsan Naghar and others also pointed out issues to the ombudsman.

