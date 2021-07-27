UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

98 Police Officials Transferred, Posted In Lodhran Police Stations

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 04:44 PM

98 police officials transferred, posted in Lodhran police stations

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdur Rauf Babar transferred and posted 98 police officers at different police stations here on Tuesday

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abdur Rauf Babar transferred and posted 98 police officers at different police stations here on Tuesday.

According to official spokesman, the said number of constables and head constables were deputed to control increasing number of crime ratio across the district.

In a statement issued here, DPO expressed hope that employment of new staff would lead to decrease criminal activities, especially street crimes in the district.

He said deputation of new staff at multiple police stations was aimed to overcome staff's shortage in police stations.

It's pertinent to note that most of constables were posted at Kahror Pakka Sddar police station which were ten in numbers.

As many as nine constables under supervision of head-constable were issued posting order for Galaywal police station as well, it was said.

Related Topics

Shortage Police Police Station Lead Criminals Employment

Recent Stories

Sardar Tanvir Ilyas in hot waters due to alleged ..

11 minutes ago

S.Korea's retail sales log double-digit growth in ..

27 seconds ago

Five held with contraband in sargodha

28 seconds ago

German shares record small losses on Tuesday

31 seconds ago

Four restaurants sealed for violation of COVID SOP ..

35 seconds ago

Dr Pasha appreciates $29.4b foreign remittances

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.