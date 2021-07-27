98 police officials transferred, posted in Lodhran police stations

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdur Rauf Babar transferred and posted 98 police officers at different police stations here on Tuesday

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abdur Rauf Babar transferred and posted 98 police officers at different police stations here on Tuesday.

According to official spokesman, the said number of constables and head constables were deputed to control increasing number of crime ratio across the district.

In a statement issued here, DPO expressed hope that employment of new staff would lead to decrease criminal activities, especially street crimes in the district.

He said deputation of new staff at multiple police stations was aimed to overcome staff's shortage in police stations.

It's pertinent to note that most of constables were posted at Kahror Pakka Sddar police station which were ten in numbers.

As many as nine constables under supervision of head-constable were issued posting order for Galaywal police station as well, it was said.