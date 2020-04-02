UrduPoint.com
98 POs Arrested, 63 Kg Narcotics, 218 Weapons Seized In March

Thu 02nd April 2020

Sargodha police have arrested 136 drug peddlers including 98 proclaimed offenders, 218 illegal weapon handlers, 15 gamblers and four Gangs of robbers during the month of March 2020

Police spokesman said Thursday police squads during operation against drug pushers had registered total 136 cases against drug pushers and recovered over 61 kilograms Hashish, 1.734 Kg Heroin, 870 gm Opium and1796 bottles of liquors from them.

Police spokesman said Thursday police squads during operation against drug pushers had registered total 136 cases against drug pushers and recovered over 61 kilograms Hashish, 1.734 Kg Heroin, 870 gm Opium and1796 bottles of liquors from them.

During operation against the proclaimed offenders (POs) police had arrested 98 proclaimed offenders involved in murders, robbery, theft and other crimes.

Similarly, during drive against criminals and exhibition of legal and illegal weapons police teams have arrested 218 people and recovered 05 Kalashnikovs, 23 Rifles (444, &223,222) bore, 49 Guns 12 bore, 142Pistols 30 bore, 4 revolvers 32 bore and hundreds of cartridges and bullets from them.

District police have also arrested 15 gamblers during various raids and also arrested 4 Gangs of robbers that were involved in different robberies and cattle theft cases. Police had recovered 12 stolen motorcycles, 1 Rickshaw and stolen cattle from the Robber's Gang. Besides, during drive against kite flyers and sellers police teams have registered 25 cases and arrested 32 accused and recovered hundreds of rolls of chemical strings and kites from them.

A total 15 search operations against suspect people at homes, shops, plazas, Hotels and other places through bio- metric system.

