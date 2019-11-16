98 power pilferers caught in a day in Multan

UrduPoint.com
Sat 16th November 2019 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 98 power pilferers in a day, said an official here on Saturday.

MEPCO teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and caught 98 power pilferers red-handed.

The teams also detected theft of 156,000 units, official added.

A sum of over Rs 2.2 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against two on the charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

More Stories From Pakistan

