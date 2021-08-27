UrduPoint.com

98 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

98 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 98 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 98 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 134,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.3 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered eight of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

