98 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 08:03 PM

98 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 98 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 98 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Saturday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 124,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.4 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers involved in tampering with body of meters,direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

