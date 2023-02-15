98 Power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 98 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, DG Khan and detected theft of 2,45,550 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 5.2 million fine was imposed while cases were registered against one power pilferer over Involvement in the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loops in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.