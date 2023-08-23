98 Power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 98 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places�in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan,�Muzaffargarh,��Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and�DG�Khan and detected theft of 137,000 electricity�units.

������A sum of over Rs 3.8 million fine was imposed while applications against 94 power pilferers were sent to police stations concerned for registration of cases�over Involvement in body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters,�slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.