Open Menu

98 Power Pilferers Nabbed In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 06:05 PM

98 Power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 98 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 98 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places�in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan,�Muzaffargarh,��Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and�DG�Khan and detected theft of 137,000 electricity�units.

������A sum of over Rs 3.8 million fine was imposed while applications against 94 power pilferers were sent to police stations concerned for registration of cases�over Involvement in body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters,�slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Police Punjab Fine Sahiwal Khanewal Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

08 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

08 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

22 seconds ago
 DC visits flood affected areas to monitor situatio ..

DC visits flood affected areas to monitor situation

23 seconds ago
 Two robbers held

Two robbers held

25 seconds ago
 IIU establishes international office for foreign f ..

IIU establishes international office for foreign faculty members, students

2 minutes ago
 Three notorious dacoit gangs busted, 13 arrested

Three notorious dacoit gangs busted, 13 arrested

2 minutes ago
 New Thai PM takes office, vows four years of chang ..

New Thai PM takes office, vows four years of change

8 minutes ago
Mobile phone lifter busted

Mobile phone lifter busted

8 minutes ago
 23 flood relief camps set up in Bahawalpur

23 flood relief camps set up in Bahawalpur

8 minutes ago
 Security forces kill active terrorist in Ladha fir ..

Security forces kill active terrorist in Ladha fire exchange

8 minutes ago
 Intangible cultural heritage exhibition held in Xi ..

Intangible cultural heritage exhibition held in Xinjiang

4 minutes ago
 South Korea holds air raid drill ahead of North's ..

South Korea holds air raid drill ahead of North's satellite launch

5 minutes ago
 NBA fines James Harden $100,00 for public trade de ..

NBA fines James Harden $100,00 for public trade demands

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan