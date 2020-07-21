UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

98 Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:05 AM

98 shopkeepers fined for overcharging

District administration imposed Rs 339,500 fine on 98 profiteers, here on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration imposed Rs 339,500 fine on 98 profiteers, here on Monday.

According to official sources, 48 price control magistrates inspected 1133 shops in order to evaluate prices.

They found 98 shopkeepers involved in earning undue profit on different commodities. The shopkeepers were fined Rs 339,500. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi appreciated the performance of price control magistrates. He stated that undue profiteering would be discouraged with iron hands.

Related Topics

Fine Price

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

2 hours ago

Launch of Hope Probe a historic event: Nahyan bin ..

2 hours ago

UAE chairs GCC e-Government Ministerial Committee, ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign

4 hours ago

Justice Qazi Faez Isa files review petition agains ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.