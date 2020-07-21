98 shopkeepers fined for overcharging

District administration imposed Rs 339,500 fine on 98 profiteers, here on Monday

According to official sources, 48 price control magistrates inspected 1133 shops in order to evaluate prices.

They found 98 shopkeepers involved in earning undue profit on different commodities. The shopkeepers were fined Rs 339,500. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi appreciated the performance of price control magistrates. He stated that undue profiteering would be discouraged with iron hands.