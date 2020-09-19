UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

98 Shops Fined Rs 1,14000 For Overcharging

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 05:32 PM

98 shops fined Rs 1,14000 for overcharging

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1169 shops and markets from September 17 and September 19 and found irregularities at 98 places

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1169 shops and markets from September 17 and September 19 and found irregularities at 98 places.

Fine of Rs 1,14000 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

Price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops. According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Bahawalpur Price September Market From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Lebanon army surveys 85,000 building units post-Be ..

20 seconds ago

PBM helps out releasing 25 prisoners by paying Rs ..

22 seconds ago

Iran virus deaths top 24,000: ministry

24 seconds ago

PUCAR starts training courses after COVID-19

4 minutes ago

UK Police Conducting Internal Probe Amid Reports R ..

4 minutes ago

PR employees' problems to be resolved: PR assures

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.