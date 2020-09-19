98 shops fined Rs 1,14000 for overcharging

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1169 shops and markets from September 17 and September 19 and found irregularities at 98 places

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1169 shops and markets from September 17 and September 19 and found irregularities at 98 places.

Fine of Rs 1,14000 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

Price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops. According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.