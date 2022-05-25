98% target achieved during the ongoing polio campaign

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal on Wednesday reviewed the performance of ongoing anti-polio campaign in the district here in meeting at camp office.

The meeting was told that 98% target was achieved during the first day of the campaign as 230,352 children under the age of five were administered polio drops.

DC directed to administer every children polio vaccine during the follow-up days.

On the occasion,CEO health Dr Muhammad Laiq, District health officer Dr Abdul Qadeer, Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman and other concerned officials were present.