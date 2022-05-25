UrduPoint.com

98% Target Achieved During The Ongoing Polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 11:30 AM

98% target achieved during the ongoing polio campaign

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal on Wednesday reviewed the performance of ongoing anti-polio campaign in the district here in meeting at camp office.

The meeting was told that 98% target was achieved during the first day of the campaign as 230,352 children under the age of five were administered polio drops.

DC directed to administer every children polio vaccine during the follow-up days.

On the occasion,CEO health Dr Muhammad Laiq, District health officer Dr Abdul Qadeer, Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman and other concerned officials were present.

Related Topics

Polio Kasur Fayyaz Ahmed

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committ ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committee organizes Reception of Paki ..

4 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz says police recover huge quantity of ..

Maryam Nawaz says police recover huge quantity of weapons from PTI leaders

4 minutes ago
 TECNO Congratulates Manchester City on winning Pre ..

TECNO Congratulates Manchester City on winning Premier League

7 minutes ago
 HUAWEI nova 9 - Here is what blew our minds in the ..

HUAWEI nova 9 - Here is what blew our minds in the Trendy Flagship & Camera King ..

10 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia finalizes extension of 3b$ deposit to ..

Saudi Arabia finalizes extension of 3b$ deposit to Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.