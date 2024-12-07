98% wheat cultivation target achieved in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A review meeting on the wheat awareness campaign was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha division, Jahanzab Awan on Saturday.

The meeting was informed that wheat was sown over 1.71 million acres in the four districts of the division against a target of 1.74 million acres, thus achieving 98% of the target. Commissioner Jahanzab Awan expressed satisfaction over the pace of wheat sowing and said that it is imperative to cultivate more wheat to ensure the country's food security.

He further said that the Punjab government is providing all possible facilities to farmers, including quality seed, fertilizer, pesticides, and continuous supply of canal water. He said that the agriculture department's field staff has encouraged farmers to cultivate wheat by maintaining close contact with them and holding frequent farmers' meetings, which is commendable.

He urged agriculture officers and field staff to work with the same zeal in the remaining days of wheat sowing and to stay in constant contact with the farmers to resolve any problems they may face in wheat cultivation so that the sowing target could be easily achieved. He directed the field staff to impart maximum awareness among farmers about the schemes launched by the government for them.

The meeting was further informed that cotton was cultivated over 294,500 acres in Sargodha division and so far 26,195 acres were harvested. All seven sugar mills in the division are functional while crushing and stock monitoring is also underway.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, irrigation officers, and representatives of farmers, as well as administrative and agriculture officers of Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar, attended the meeting.