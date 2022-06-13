980 display centers set up for vote registration

Election Commission of Pakistan Monday established 980 display centers in Faisalabad for registration, correction and transfer of electoral votes

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Abid Hussain, along with District Election Commissioner-1 Basil Akram and Election Commissioner-2 Irfan Kausar visited various display centers and reviewed arrangements made for facilitation of voters.

They directed the in-charges of display centers to make announcements twice daily through loud speakers of area mosques so that the people could get their votes registered.

He also appealed the general public to visit centers and check their votes as these centers would remain open up to June 19, 2022