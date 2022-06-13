UrduPoint.com

980 Display Centers Set Up For Vote Registration

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2022 | 07:08 PM

980 display centers set up for vote registration

Election Commission of Pakistan Monday established 980 display centers in Faisalabad for registration, correction and transfer of electoral votes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan Monday established 980 display centers in Faisalabad for registration, correction and transfer of electoral votes.

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Abid Hussain, along with District Election Commissioner-1 Basil Akram and Election Commissioner-2 Irfan Kausar visited various display centers and reviewed arrangements made for facilitation of voters.

They directed the in-charges of display centers to make announcements twice daily through loud speakers of area mosques so that the people could get their votes registered.

He also appealed the general public to visit centers and check their votes as these centers would remain open up to June 19, 2022

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Faisalabad Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit June

Recent Stories

Sindh region wrestling competition under HEC talen ..

Sindh region wrestling competition under HEC talent hunt begins

20 seconds ago
 Experts calls for accelerated efforts to meet SDGs ..

Experts calls for accelerated efforts to meet SDGs for sustainable progress

2 minutes ago
 Highlights of KP Budget 2022-23

Highlights of KP Budget 2022-23

2 minutes ago
 52 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

52 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Berlin WTA results

Tennis: Berlin WTA results

3 minutes ago
 Football guardians approve permanent use of five s ..

Football guardians approve permanent use of five substitutes for top games

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.