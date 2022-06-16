980 display centers to remain open till 19th for voters registration

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner-1 Faisalabad Basil Akram said on Thursday that 980 display centers were set up to register new voters in addition to correction in the electoral roll.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he said teams of the election commission were paying door to door visit for data entry and update electoral roll.

In this connection, 980 display centers had also been set up in the district where people could check their votes and wards.

Details of display centers were also available on website of the election commission www.ecp.gov.pk,he said, adding that people could visit their nearest display center and check their votes.