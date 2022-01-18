980 new corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Tuesday said that as many as 980 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here, he highlighted that 759 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 107 in Rawalpindi, 13 in Sialkot, 25 in Multan, 12 in Faisalabad, 10 in Gujranwala, 8 in Bahawalpur, 7 in Chakwal, 6 in each Gujrat and Sheikhupura, 4 in each Narowal and Okara and 3 in each Sahiwal and Nankana.

The secretary said only one death was reported across the province, whereas the death toll reached 13,088.

He said that so far, total number of cases reached 453,473,whereas 430,712 patients were fully recovered in the province,adding that the total number of active cases was recorded as 10,673 during last 24 hours.

He said that 19,709 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 9.25 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall positivity rate of COVID -19 was recorded as 5 per cent in the province,while Lahore had 12.9 percent, Faisalabad 1.1 percent, Multan 2.6 percent and Sialkot 2.5 percent.