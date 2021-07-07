980 prisoners vaccinated against coronavirus at district jail

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Prison's deputy superintendent on Wednesday said that Exactly 980 prisoners have been vaccinated against novel coronavirus at district jail Multan with the cooperation of health department here.

Naveed Akhtar told APP that the process was completed in three phases in ten days and no case of virus infection was reported from the prison due to strict enforcement of SOPs.

He said that number of prisoners was more than 980,adding that prison population varied on a daily basis as around a dozen or so were released on the basis of bail orders while new entrants also keep pouring in. Akhtar, however, added that every new prisoner first got a vaccine jab before he is shifted to the barrack.

The jail deputy superintendent said that barracks and others sections of the prison were inspected regularly to ensure that prisoners got all facilities entitled to them as per jail manual.