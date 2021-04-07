UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9812 People Vaccinated Against Corona In 24 Hrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:53 PM

9812 people vaccinated against corona in 24 hrs

The anti corona vaccination drive Wednesday continued across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces wherein as many as 9812 persons were vaccinated against the infectious disease during the last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The anti corona vaccination drive Wednesday continued across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces wherein as many as 9812 persons were vaccinated against the infectious disease during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department 6,052 senior citizens were vaccinated in the first dose of the vaccine while so far, 59,030 people over the age of 60 have been vaccinated so far in the province.

So far, 23,396 health workers and 3,259 senior citizens in the province have been given the second dose of corona vaccine, it said and added that on April 6 some 1,169 health workers were given the first dose of corona vaccine and the total number of medical personnel receiving the first dose of the vaccine in the province reached 43,603.

More Stories From Pakistan

