981st Urs Of Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) To Start From Aug 24
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 09:04 PM
The 981st (three-day) Urs celebrations of great Sufi Saint Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA), popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh will start from August 24 and will end on August 2
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The 981st (three-day) Urs celebrations of great Sufi Saint Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA), popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh will start from August 24 and will end on August 26.
Apart from important personalities of the Federal and provincial governments, a large number of domestic and foreign pilgrims will participate in the Urs celebrations.
These views were expressed by Secretary Auqaf Punjab Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari on Tuesday while presiding over the review meeting of celebrations of the three-day Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA). In addition to Director General Auqaf Punjab, Khalid Mahmood Sindhu and Administrator Auqaf Data Darbar Shahid Hameed, officers from Police Department & Law Enforcing Agencies, Safe City Authority, Food Authority, LESCO, Municipal Corporation, Health, education, Traffic, Rescue 1122, WASA, Civil Defense and many other departments participated in the meeting.
Administrator Auqaf Shahid Hamid Virk gave a detailed briefing about the events, arrangements and responsibilities of the departments. The meeting was informed that multiple of celebrations including Mahfil-e-Samaa, Mahafil-e-Qiraat, Dars-e-Quran, Dars-e-Tasawuf, distribution of food (Lungar) and special prayers for the prosperity of homeland and unity and progress of Muslim Ummah shall resume during consecutive three days. He further informed that fool-proof arrangements will be made for the security and facilities of pilgrims in Urs and special arrangements will be made for lights and cleanliness. He said that special passes would be issued to volunteers, media representatives and other service providers.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad14 minutes ago
-
Woman electrocuted24 minutes ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC38 minutes ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases1 hour ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food1 hour ago
-
Police officials appreciated1 hour ago
-
Bilawal briefed on Sukkur's development Projects & dewatering efforts1 hour ago
-
Driver dies after trailer collided with divider1 hour ago
-
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial1 hour ago
-
Safi condemns India’s use of pellet guns in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Monsoon tree plantation drive organized1 hour ago
-
OWFDs providing services 24/7 at all Airports to Overseas Pakistanis1 hour ago