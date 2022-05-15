983 candidates appears in Patwar Exam 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :A total of 983 patwar candidates including women were appeared in the Patwar Course Examinations 2022 held under the supervision of Director Land Records Authority, Ejazur Rehman.

The examination was held on the directives of Chief Secretary KP Pakhtunkhwa.

For the first time in the country's history, a special quota was reserved for women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Similarly, Information Technology (IT) and Geographical Information System (GIS) technologies' courses were included in the patwar training for the first time in the province's history.

The male and female patwaris of KP appeared in the examination after successful completion of their courses.

Zakir Hussain Afridi, Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) visited different examinations centres and inspected exams process there.

Officers of Board of Revenue (BOR) including Fazal Hussain Secretary BOR and officer Afsar Ali Shah was also present.

SMBR Zakir Hussain Afridi expressed satisfaction on the arrangements made for facilitation of candidates at the examination centres.

The IT and GIS experts also performed duties at the examinations centres, who performed their obligation in professional manners.