UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

983 Coronavirus Patients Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:23 PM

983 coronavirus patients recovered

As many as 983 coronavirus patients recovered on Thursday, the Health department said

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 983 coronavirus patients recovered on Thursday, the Health department said.

According to the data shared by the health department, 294,798 coronavirus patients recovered so far in public sector hospitals being run under the control of the Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare department across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 7,566 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5,937 beds unoccupied.

As 1,640 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1,271 beds were vacant so far.

The Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3,354 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,881 beds were vacant. However, 429 beds were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 371 unoccupied.

Around 284 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals as 107 occupied and 177 ventilators were vacant.

Related Topics

Lahore Education All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Exhibition at Alhamra to celebrate 70th anniversar ..

3 minutes ago

AmCham Head Says US Sanctions Against Russia's Sov ..

3 minutes ago

Completion of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Benefits Both ..

3 minutes ago

AJK President terms population welfare imperative ..

26 minutes ago

Three kids died in Quetta bomb blast

26 minutes ago

FWMC removes 10,000-ton solid waste in city areas

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.