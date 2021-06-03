As many as 983 coronavirus patients recovered on Thursday, the Health department said

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 983 coronavirus patients recovered on Thursday, the Health department said.

According to the data shared by the health department, 294,798 coronavirus patients recovered so far in public sector hospitals being run under the control of the Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare department across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 7,566 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5,937 beds unoccupied.

As 1,640 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1,271 beds were vacant so far.

The Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3,354 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,881 beds were vacant. However, 429 beds were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 371 unoccupied.

Around 284 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals as 107 occupied and 177 ventilators were vacant.