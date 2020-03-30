983 held on shops closure violation

Police on Monday arrested 983 people on shops closure violation and pillion ridding ban in the wake of pandemic coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Monday arrested 983 people on shops closure violation and pillion ridding ban in the wake of pandemic coronavirus.

According to the police spokesman, police would take action against the violators as per direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas and advised the people to take preemptive measures to fight against coronovirus.

It was the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people, he added.