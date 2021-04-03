983 shopping malls, schools sealed over SOPs violation

As many as 983 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools were sealed over violating of anti coronavirus SOPs in Faisalabad during last 19 days

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that Assistant Commissioners had been activated to ensure implementation on anti coronavirus SOPs by taking strict action against violators without any discrimination.

He said that during checking so far 56 private schools were sealed over their operation despite the holidays.

Similarly 660 shopping malls/plazas, 230 restaurants and 37 marriage halls were also sealed during this period, he added.