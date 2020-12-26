98.3% wheat cultivation target achieved in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The government had set a target of wheat cultivation on 1,967,000 acres in the division and wheat has been sown on 1,933,559 acres which is 98.3 per cent of the set target.

This was said by Divisional Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhary Abdul Hameed while talking to APP on Saturday.

He said that in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Sing and Chiniot districts, wheat cultivation target was surpassed due to efforts of field staff of the department. He said that in Faisalabad district wheat had been cultivated on 631,933 acres against the set target of 624,000 acres, in Toba Tek Singh district, it was sown on 378,118 acres against target of 375,000 acres and in Chiniot district on 238,522 acres against the set target of 235,000.

He said that in Jhang district wheat had so far been cultivated on 684,986 acres against a target of 733,000 acres.

"We will achieve the set wheat cultivation target soon, and it is expected that wheat would be grown on more land than the target fixed for this year", he added.

He advised farmers to complete wheat cultivation urgently to get good yield. However, wheat growers should use modern technology, balanced ratio of fertilizer and cultivate only certified varieties of seed for getting bumper crop, he said.

"In arid areas, farmers should cultivate approved varieties like Chakwal 50, NARC 2009, PARC 2009, Dharabi 2011, whereas in irrigated areas wheat varieties like Sehar 2006, Lasani 2008, Faisalabad 2008, AARI 2011, Punjab 2011, Millat 2011, NARC 2011, Shafaq 2006, Fareed 2006, Meraj 2008 and Aas 2011 should be cultivated," he said.