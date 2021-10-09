UrduPoint.com

985 Dengue Confirmed Cases Reported So Far In Allied Hospitals

As many as 985 confirmed dengue cases have so far been reported in the allied hospitals of the city, out of which 895 were discharged after recovery while presently 90 cases were admitted in three public sector hospitals of the city

This was stated by the District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Saturday.

To date, the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) has registered 674 positive cases of dengue fever, District Headquarter Hospital(DHQ)registered 89 while 222 confirmed patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH). Sajjad added.

"Presently 109 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 54 are positive, nine positive out of twelve in BBH and 27 confirmed cases out of the total forty admitted in DHQ hospital," he added.

Dr Sajjad Informed that out of the total confirmed cases reported so far 512 belonged to the Rawalpindi district while the remaining of the other districts including the Federal capital area.

He informed that 64 new dengue positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the allied hospitals with 46 belonged to Rawalpindi and 18 from the other areas. "Among the new cases 15 were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment area,4 from Potohar Town,7 from Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi, two from Taxila cantonment while the addresses of remaining cases were not confirmed yet, "the DCEPC saidHe said all-out efforts were being made to control dengue cases in Rawalpindi district, adding "Dengue fever situation is under control, the chance of dengue fever will end by mid of October when the weather conditions change," he added

