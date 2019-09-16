9,860 vehicles fined over wrong parking this year

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) : Islamabad Police (ITP) fined 9,860 vehicles over wrong parking during ongoing year and also impounded most of them in police stations creating problems in smooth flow of traffic

According to details on Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed reviewed arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

He directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure implementation on traffic laws through courteous attitude with citizens as directed by IGP through a video message.

He said it is the right of pedestrian to use footpath and no parking would be allowed there.

The SSP (Traffic) said vehicles should be parked at specified places at shopping centers while awareness campaign has been also launched to educate those citizens coming for shopping purposes there.

He said it is our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for the purpose.