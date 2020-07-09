988 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pb

The COVID-19 has taken away 26 more lives in the province,while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 84,587after registration of 988 new cases in the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 26 more lives in the province,while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 84,587after registration of 988 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday noon, total number of deaths reached 1955 in the province.

As many as 466 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 3 in Nankana Sahib,33 in Kasur, 22 in Sheikhupura,63 in Rawalpindi,12 in Jehlum, 3 in Attock, 14 in Chakwal,22 in Gujranwala, 16 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 22 in Gujrat, 7 in Hafizabad, 2 in Mandi Bahauddin, 13 in Multan,8 in Khanewal,73 in Faisalabad,3 in Chineot, 32 in Toba Tek Singh, 8 in Jhang, 16 in Rahimyar Khan,30 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali,13 in Khoshab, 8 in Bhakkar, 3 in Bahawalnagar, 17 in Bahawalpur,4 in Lodharan, 22 in Dera Ghazi Khan,18 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur, 1 in Layyah,8 in Sahiwal, 7 in Okara and 7 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pakpatan district during the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 564,893 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 51,450 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The department appealed to the masses to follow SOPs for their protection.