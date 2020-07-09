UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

988 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Pb

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 02:30 PM

988 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pb

The COVID-19 has taken away 26 more lives in the province,while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 84,587after registration of 988 new cases in the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 26 more lives in the province,while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 84,587after registration of 988 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday noon, total number of deaths reached 1955 in the province.

As many as 466 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 3 in Nankana Sahib,33 in Kasur, 22 in Sheikhupura,63 in Rawalpindi,12 in Jehlum, 3 in Attock, 14 in Chakwal,22 in Gujranwala, 16 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 22 in Gujrat, 7 in Hafizabad, 2 in Mandi Bahauddin, 13 in Multan,8 in Khanewal,73 in Faisalabad,3 in Chineot, 32 in Toba Tek Singh, 8 in Jhang, 16 in Rahimyar Khan,30 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali,13 in Khoshab, 8 in Bhakkar, 3 in Bahawalnagar, 17 in Bahawalpur,4 in Lodharan, 22 in Dera Ghazi Khan,18 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur, 1 in Layyah,8 in Sahiwal, 7 in Okara and 7 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pakpatan district during the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 564,893 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 51,450 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The department appealed to the masses to follow SOPs for their protection.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Attock All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zoom into imagination now with a better price at t ..

51 minutes ago

LHC decides to form committee to probe petroleum c ..

59 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close on strong note

2 minutes ago

China's comprehensive LNG import price up

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

2 minutes ago

PCB issues RFP for website designing, development ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.