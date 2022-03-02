UrduPoint.com

98pc Complaints Resolved At Revenue Open Court In Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Over 98 per cent of the revenue related problems of the people were resolved last Thursday and hundreds more carrying written complaints appeared before commissioner Multan division Dr. Irshad Ahmad on Wednesday, the second day of revenue open court, resolving problems of the people at one platform.

The commissioner said that the rush of the applicants at the revenue open court show trust of the people on complaint-redressal mechanism and policies of the government, says an official release issued here.

Accompanying deputy commissioner Amir Kareem Khan, the commissioner heard a number of complaints and issued orders to resolve them.

On the first day of the revenue court, total 766 complainants were heard and 754 of them were resolved on the spot while 12 others related to court matters were explained to the complainants on further course of action.

Total 42 complaints were received for record rectification and 40 of them were resolved while 221 complaints regarding issuance of Fard, 75 relating to property registration, 146 relating to property transfer and one related to income certificate were resolved last Thursday.

On Wednesday, the commissioner and DC Multan issued orders to resolve 37 complaints seeking correction in revenue record, 139 complaints regarding domicile and 94 other revenue related matters.

DC Amir Kareem Khan said that public problems were being heard and resolved under one roof in accordance with the open door policy of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

