98pc Of Overcharging Complaints Resolved
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Through the Qeemat Punjab System, developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), on directions of the Government of Punjab, 98pc of overcharging complaints have been successfully resolved.
A total of 100,464 cases out of 101,692 registered complaints have been redressed by the district administration. This was highlighted during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.
To ensure effective price monitoring and enforcement, Qeemat Punjab has been integrated with the Price Control Magistrate App, facilitating over 15 million inspections. As a result, fines exceeding PKR 110 million have been collected through e-Pay Punjab from violators involved in overpricing.
In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The Qeemat Punjab App has made grocery shopping more convenient for citizens. People can now check the latest prices of meat, vegetables, pulses, and other essential items from their homes. Additionally, they can immediately report cases of overcharging to district administration for swift action.”
The app also provides real-time access to government notifications and important updates. To enhance user accessibility, Qeemat Punjab is available in both English and urdu, with a voice-enabled feature to check prices conveniently.
