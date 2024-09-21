98th birth anniversary of Madam Noor Jehan observed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The 98th birth anniversary of legendary vocalist and actress Malika-e-Tarannum Madam Noor Jehan was observed on Saturday.

Born in Kasur‚ Punjab in 1926 in a family of musicians, she recorded about 10‚000 songs in various languages including Urdu‚ Punjabi and Sindhi.

She also exhibited her talent as an actor in films like Chan Way, Dopatta, Mirza Ghalib, Qaidi, Baaji and Khandaan.

Malika-e-Tarannum's national patriotic songs, during 1965 Pak- India war, are an important part of our national history.

She received various awards including Life Time Achievement Award, Presidential Pride Of Performance Award, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Noor Jehan died on 23rd of December, 2000, and was buried in Karachi.