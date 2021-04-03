UrduPoint.com
99% Anti-polio Target Achieved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 06:58 PM

The five-day-long Anti-Polio campaign that started in the entire district on March 29, has achieved over 99 % target of the drive here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The five-day-long Anti-Polio campaign that started in the entire district on March 29, has achieved over 99 % target of the drive here on Saturday.

Incharge of the anti-polio drive District Health Authority Muhammad islam told APP that over 712,000 children have been vaccinated during the campaign while the set target was 718,000.

He informed that earlier the target had been set to cover 885,000 children under five years of age, but due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation and closure of educational institutions since the last month, it was decreased to cover 718,000 children.

He told that 2964 polio teams, 240 health centres,307 fixed centres, allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization.

Islam said that an action plan has been devised in consultation with district administration to cover refusal and unattended children being out of the city or not present at home and expressed hope that the remaining kids would be covered within the next couple of days.

