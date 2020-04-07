UrduPoint.com
99 COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In Rawalpindi

Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:40 PM

Around 183 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the 26 quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 99 cases were tested positive who were being provided the required treatment

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab, eight more COVID-19 suspects were brought to different hospitals of the district on Tuesday, raising the number of suspects to 183.

"Currently, 92 people having positive results were under treatment at different facilities, five were discharged after recovery while two were died in Rawalpindi and eight in other districts of the division," he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Capt � Anwar ul Haq said maximum arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients had been made, while all possible preventive measures were in place to meet any eventuality.

He said a full-scale fumigation drive was underway in different localities of the city especially where corona suspects had been found.

The DC advised the citizens to avoid crowded places, stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.

