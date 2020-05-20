UrduPoint.com
99 'criminals' Arrested In One Day In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 07:27 PM

The police have arrested 99 alleged criminals including 64 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 99 alleged criminals including 64 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Giving details, a police spokesman said on Wednesday that police arrested 21 drug-traffickers and recovered 7.

840-kilogram charas and 475 litres of liquor from them besides nabbing a kite-dealer along with 210 kites and other paraphernalia.

The police also arrested 13 illicit weapon-holders and recovered 7 pistols, 2 Kalashnikovs, 2 guns, 2 rifles and a number of bullets from them.

