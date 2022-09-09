UrduPoint.com

99 More Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab On Friday

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 01:40 PM

99 more dengue cases reported in Punjab on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 99 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Friday,while no death was reported.

According to the Health department, a total of 1912 cases of Dengue virus were reported so far during the current year while 4 people died of the virus and 479 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 47 cases of dengue in Rawalpindi, 33 in Lahore, 4 in Gujranwala, 3 in Gujrat,2 in Multan, 2 in Kasur,1 in Jhelum,1 in Sheikhupura,2 in Bahawalnagar,1 in Okara, 1 in Khanewal,1 in Muzaffargarh and a case of Dengue was in Sahiwal during the last 24 hours till filling this news.

All suspected cases of Dengue were kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

The Anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has killed dengue larvae at 2567 places in the province during continuous daily based surveillance.

The Anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 426,050 indoor and 113,349 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours in different places.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

