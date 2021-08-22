99 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 99 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 23072 in Hyderabad district.

Out of 23072 COVID-19 cases, 20523 have so far been recovered while 497 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached 2052, of them 2017 are isolated at homes while 35 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 1141 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 99 cases were reported as positive with 9 % positivity rate.

As per the official figures, inoculation process was in progress in vaccination centres where 436367 people had received first jab while 131969 received second dose in the district.

According to the daily situation report received by APP, a total 2083 people have received their first jab while the second dose was administered to 1517 persons during the last 24 hours.