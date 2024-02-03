99 polling stations established to facilitate 126,018 voters in PP-11 constituency

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) 99 polling stations have been established in PP-11 Rawalpindi V constituency where 126,018 voters including 66,575 males and 55,443 females will use their right to vote.

According to the polling scheme issued by the district election commission, there are 25 polling stations for male and 24 for female voters while 50 are combined. There will be a total 258 booths in the constituency. Under the scheme of PP-11, there are 105 presiding officers, 543 assistant presiding officers and 1024 allied polling staff members.

According to details, the district administration is finalizing all the arrangements including security to ensure fair and transparent general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 8. The administration on the special directives of the Punjab government had finalized the comprehensive plan for polling day.

District administration has instructed the administration officers for strict monitoring of code of conduct issued by ECP in letter and spirit.