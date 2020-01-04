UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

99 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 06:43 PM

99 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 99 power pilferers throughout the South Punjab on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 99 power pilferers throughout the South Punjab on Saturday.

The Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 124,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.3 million was imposed as fine on the pilferers while cases were also got registered against six of them over meter tampering.

thh/asm

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million

Recent Stories

“Sorry over what my son did,” Karachi Mayor Wa ..

29 minutes ago

Andy Atkinson visits Pakistan to help PCB improve ..

50 minutes ago

'Calamities should be dealt with planning'

56 seconds ago

'Govt providing facilities to people': Saleem Ahme ..

58 seconds ago

Zarif, Lavrov Discuss Int'l Situation After Soleim ..

1 minute ago

East Libyan Parliament Votes to Break Off Relation ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.