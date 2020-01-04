99 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 99 power pilferers throughout the South Punjab on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 99 power pilferers throughout the South Punjab on Saturday.

The Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 124,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.3 million was imposed as fine on the pilferers while cases were also got registered against six of them over meter tampering.

thh/asm