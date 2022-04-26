99 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) arrested 99 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, a MEPCO official said on Tuesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces continued its raids in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected the theft of 111,000 electricity units.

A fine of over Rs 1.1 million was imposed, while cases were registered against 18 accused for tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.