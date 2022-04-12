99 shopkeepers fined, 3 arrested on profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.275,000 on 99 shopkeepers and arrested 3 of them on charge of profiteering in the district during past 12 hours

A spokesman of local administration said that price control magistrates inspected 1249 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 99 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.275,000 on shopkeepers and arrested 3 of them. They also warned the profiteers that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.