99% wheat cultivation target achieved in Punjab, says Agri Minister Kirmani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:01 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Monday that wheat cultivation target has been achieved by 99 per cent in the province, attributing the success to farmer-friendly initiatives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
In a statement, the agriculture minister said that Punjab government had set a target of cultivating wheat on 16.5 million acres in the province. According to the statistics, wheat cultivation has been completed on 16.25 million acres, achieving nearly 99 per cent of the target, Kirmani added.
The minister lauded Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her exemplary leadership, highlighting key initiatives like the Kisan Card, Green Tractor Program, and other farmer-focused efforts that have played a pivotal role in motivating farmers to embrace the "Grow More Wheat" campaign.
Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the CM provided Kisan Cards facility to farmers owning 1 to 12.5 acres of land. Additionally, 1,000 laser land levelers will be distributed via transparent balloting among farmers who brought 12.5 to 25 acre area under wheat cultivation. Similarly, 1,000 tractors will be distributed free of cost through transparent balloting among farmers with over 25 acres of wheat-cultivated land.
During the cultivation season, adequate availability of DAP and urea fertilizers was ensured at lower prices compared to previous years. On the orders of Chief Minister, the price of Punjab Seed Corporation’s wheat seed bags was reduced from PKR 6,300 to PKR 4,500 per bag. He said that agricultural activities in the province continue with the motto 'Prosperous Farmers, Prosperous Punjab.'
