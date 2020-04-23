99% work on Mansehra-Thakot motorway completes

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ):Over 99 per cent physical progress on 80 km Mansehra -Thakot section of 118 km long Thakot-Havelian Motorway, one of the early harvest projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has been completed and it will become operational soon.

Finishing touches are being given to the motorway and it would be opened to traffic soon, Chairman CPEC Authority General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Thursday.

In a tweet, he said about 40 kilometer section from Shah Maqsood inter-change to Mansehra was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in November last year.

Havelian-Thakot Motorway project started in September 2016 and its total estimated cost is around Rs133 billion.

The 90 percent of the project is funded by China Exim Bank while the rmaining 10 percent is being funded by Government of Pakistan.

The motorway starts from Havelian and passes through Abbottabad, Mansehra and Shinkiari and ends at Thakot.

The motorway has five tunnels, two at Abbottabad and one each at Battal, Karmong and Mansehra.

Upto Mansehra, its 39 km portion has six-lane controlled access portion while the remaining 79 km would be four-lane highway.