UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

99% Work On Mansehra-Thakot Motorway Completes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 10:22 PM

99% work on Mansehra-Thakot motorway completes

Over 99 per cent physical progress on 80 km Mansehra Thakot section of 118 km long Thakot-Havelian Motorway, one of the early harvest projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has been completed and it will become operational soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ):Over 99 per cent physical progress on 80 km Mansehra -Thakot section of 118 km long Thakot-Havelian Motorway, one of the early harvest projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has been completed and it will become operational soon.

Finishing touches are being given to the motorway and it would be opened to traffic soon, Chairman CPEC Authority General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Thursday.

In a tweet, he said about 40 kilometer section from Shah Maqsood inter-change to Mansehra was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in November last year.

Havelian-Thakot Motorway project started in September 2016 and its total estimated cost is around Rs133 billion.

The 90 percent of the project is funded by China Exim Bank while the rmaining 10 percent is being funded by Government of Pakistan.

The motorway starts from Havelian and passes through Abbottabad, Mansehra and Shinkiari and ends at Thakot.

The motorway has five tunnels, two at Abbottabad and one each at Battal, Karmong and Mansehra.

Upto Mansehra, its 39 km portion has six-lane controlled access portion while the remaining 79 km would be four-lane highway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Abbottabad Motorway China Bank Traffic CPEC Mansehra Progress Havelian September November 2016 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Timings of National Disinfection Programme during ..

25 minutes ago

Friday, 24th April first day of Ramadan in UAE

55 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic nations ..

55 minutes ago

Anonymous donor pledges 250,000 meals to ’10 mil ..

1 hour ago

Children and Youth Parliament call for protection ..

2 hours ago

Zayed University hosts 12th Undergraduate Research ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.