990 cardiac surgeries performed in 2024 at Cardiology Institute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) Multan is the sole state-of-the-art cardiac care facility of south Punjab and has so far performed exactly 990 cardiac surgeries in the year 2024 besides attending hundreds of thousands of patients at its emergency and OPD.

This was stated by Executive Director CPEIC Dr. Mujtaba Ali Siddiqui while addressing a meeting of executive body members here Tuesday.

The hospital remains open round the clock, ready to give emergency treatment to patients any time, the ED CPEIC said.

In addition to south Punjab, cardiac patients from Baluchistan, KPK and Sindh also reach cardiology institute Multan and are provided treatment, Siddiqui said.

MS CPEIC Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, Deputy MS (Admin) Dr. Muhammad Asad besides other doctors were present.

Giving statistics in detail, Dr.

Mujtaba Ali Siddiqui said that the hospital successfully performed angiography and angioplasty on 16590 patients who left the hospital after full recovery. He added, the hospital attended over 125,000 patients at its emergency and over 390,000 in Outpatient Department (OPD). The number of indoor patients was over 40,500 who have completed their treatment at the hospital.

The hospital is equipped with best laboratories and relevant machinery and equipment that was helpful in diagnosis, he said adding that so far echocardiography test of 24995 patients was conducted, another 7278 underwent ultrasonography, over 25000 X-ray tests were performed while CT-Scan of 326 patients was conducted. Over 167,000 patients’ blood screening and urine analysis were conducted.

Dr. Siddiqui said that free medicines were provided to exactly 298,946 patients during the ongoing year so far.