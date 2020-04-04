UrduPoint.com
9900 Kites Confiscated In Police Raid In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:36 PM

9900 kites confiscated in police raid in Rawalpindi

Police carried out an operation and confiscated 9900 kites, 31 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides rounding up four kite seller here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Police carried out an operation and confiscated 9900 kites, 31 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides rounding up four kite seller here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, a police team headed by SHO Ratta Amral, Mirza Shakeel Ahmed raided and confiscated 9900 kites, 31 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides apprehending four kite sellers identified as Shahid, Shah Zeb, Zulfiqar Sarwar and Afaq.

The spokesman said, the district police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis conducted raids and netted kite sellers amid kite flying ban.

