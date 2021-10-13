UrduPoint.com

9907 People Obtain MLCs From Hospitals So Far

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 08:36 PM

9907 people obtain MLCs from hospitals so far

As many as 9907 people have obtained Medico-Legal Case (MLCs)reports so far from the Police Khidmat Counters set up at government-run hospitals in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 9907 people have obtained Medico-Legal Case (MLCs)reports so far from the Police Khidmat Counters set up at government-run hospitals in the district.

According to a police spokesman,23 more applicants received the MLCs from Police Khidmat Counters during the last 24 hours without visiting Police Stations concerned.

He said the purpose of establishing Khidmat Counters at hospitals was to save the citizens from the hassle of going to the police stations for MLCs.

The district police were striving to resolve the problems of the citizens on a priority basis, he added.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

General Budget for 2022-2026 underscores governmen ..

General Budget for 2022-2026 underscores government&#039;s commitment to achieve ..

8 minutes ago
 Team Abu Dhabi primed for tense climax to F2 champ ..

Team Abu Dhabi primed for tense climax to F2 championship season in Portugal

23 minutes ago
 Spanish National Day celebrations held at Expo 202 ..

Spanish National Day celebrations held at Expo 2020 Dubai

23 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Excellence Awards ceremony to take pl ..

Dubai Sports Excellence Awards ceremony to take place on Thursday

23 minutes ago
 Users Unable to Access COVID-19 Pass on UK's Healt ..

Users Unable to Access COVID-19 Pass on UK's Health Service App, Website

1 minute ago
 Govt decided to form strategic plan for developmen ..

Govt decided to form strategic plan for development of LHWs: Secretary Health Az ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.