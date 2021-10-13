9907 people obtain MLCs from hospitals so far

As many as 9907 people have obtained Medico-Legal Case (MLCs)reports so far from the Police Khidmat Counters set up at government-run hospitals in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 9907 people have obtained Medico-Legal Case (MLCs)reports so far from the Police Khidmat Counters set up at government-run hospitals in the district.

According to a police spokesman,23 more applicants received the MLCs from Police Khidmat Counters during the last 24 hours without visiting Police Stations concerned.

He said the purpose of establishing Khidmat Counters at hospitals was to save the citizens from the hassle of going to the police stations for MLCs.

The district police were striving to resolve the problems of the citizens on a priority basis, he added.